Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of TAC opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

