Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 38,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SLAB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.83. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

