Versor Investments LP Grows Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Benchmark boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

RAMP stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of a data collaboration platform in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

