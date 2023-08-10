Versor Investments LP Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $369,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $288,000.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Mark Miller purchased 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,086.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,159. 42.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 1.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSHD stock opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $76.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.59.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.57.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

