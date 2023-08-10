Versor Investments LP Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

BW opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $481.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Insider Activity at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.63 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3,839.48% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,412.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $291,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,213.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $32,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,713 shares in the company, valued at $888,412.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 185,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,346 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

