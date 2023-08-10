Versor Investments LP Has $219,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,720,000 after buying an additional 359,402 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,712,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,824,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $382.33 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.50 and a 12 month high of $394.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

