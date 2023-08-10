Versor Investments LP Has $242,000 Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

