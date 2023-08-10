Versor Investments LP Has $246,000 Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,735,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.18. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.94 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $637.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

