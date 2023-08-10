Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 410.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cerus during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Cerus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $352.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.06. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Cerus had a negative net margin of 33.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.35%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

