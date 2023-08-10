Versor Investments LP Invests $207,000 in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

Shares of CRMT opened at $113.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $746.07 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.47. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $30,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 725,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,707,778. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

