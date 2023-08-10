Versor Investments LP Invests $229,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $127.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

