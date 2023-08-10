Versor Investments LP Invests $233,000 in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE RYI opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $991.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently 22.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RYI

Ryerson Profile

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.