Versor Investments LP Invests $241,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after acquiring an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Timken by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Timken by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,861,000 after acquiring an additional 79,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.45. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Timken Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.