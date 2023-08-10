Versor Investments LP Invests $242,000 in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $343.62 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.35 and a 12 month high of $358.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

