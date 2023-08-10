Versor Investments LP Makes New $216,000 Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $4,657,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 706,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,578,539.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 285,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $3,956,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,184.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $344,749.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 706,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,539.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,661,001 shares of company stock valued at $23,807,074 over the last ninety days. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -133.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

