Versor Investments LP Makes New $218,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $56.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

