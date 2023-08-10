Versor Investments LP Makes New $225,000 Investment in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,030,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 23,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of ATKR opened at $149.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $164.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.25.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

