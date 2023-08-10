Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Carrier Global by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,401,775. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.16 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

