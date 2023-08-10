Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

