Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $529,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Stock Performance
Gartner stock opened at $338.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $377.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.
Insider Transactions at Gartner
In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $372,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,736,975.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares in the company, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $7,418,652. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
