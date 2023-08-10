Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ProPetro by 102.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in ProPetro by 73.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $216,602.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at $487,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,215.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,467 shares of company stock valued at $925,992 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.29 on Thursday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUMP. Benchmark raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

