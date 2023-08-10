Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.