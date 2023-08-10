Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 247,630 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,994 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AR opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $45.33.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $953.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

