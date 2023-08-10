Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $47,561,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PVH by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,864,000 after buying an additional 558,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $32,359,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 805,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,825,000 after buying an additional 386,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $14,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

PVH Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $84.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

