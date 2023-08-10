Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 36,900 Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONL. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after buying an additional 4,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after acquiring an additional 824,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after acquiring an additional 428,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,600,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 372,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:ONL opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $347.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

