Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 9,600 Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $48,831,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,919,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth about $13,613,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $13,161,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODG stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, EVP Rebecca Fine bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $113,610.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at $341,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Fine acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $113,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,012 shares in the company, valued at $341,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,158.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $456,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

MODG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

