Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Udemy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Udemy by 1,347.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,236,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,236,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 3,426 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $36,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,037 shares in the company, valued at $12,173,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,006 shares of company stock worth $1,476,427. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

UDMY opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

