Versor Investments LP Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

WM stock opened at $161.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

