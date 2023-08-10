Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $256.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average of $245.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

