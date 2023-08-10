Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CL King initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09.

Avanos Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.