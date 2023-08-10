Versor Investments LP Sells 12,100 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth about $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

