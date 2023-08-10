Versor Investments LP Sells 1,400 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $819,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 29.2% during the first quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $582.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

