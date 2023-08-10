Versor Investments LP Sells 2,263 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,238 shares of company stock worth $28,988,540 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $225.30 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

