Versor Investments LP Sells 25,200 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGN opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

