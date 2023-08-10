Versor Investments LP Sells 3,900 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOA shares. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NYSE NOA opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

