Versor Investments LP Sells 4,100 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Doximity were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,652,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,328 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Doximity by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,805,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,820,000 after buying an additional 829,162 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Doximity by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,162,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,696,000 after acquiring an additional 126,440 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.42. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,214 shares of company stock valued at $765,301 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

