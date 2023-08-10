Versor Investments LP Sells 4,961 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth $75,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $27,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.
Rapid7 Trading Up 15.6 %
Shares of RPD stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $70.73.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
