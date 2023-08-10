Versor Investments LP Sells 600 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Bank System by 287.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after acquiring an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,999,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Community Bank System by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

CBU stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.32%.

CBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

