Versor Investments LP Sells 757 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Scholastic in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Scholastic by 4,693.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $197,870.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scholastic

Scholastic Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHL opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Scholastic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.