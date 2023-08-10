Versor Investments LP Sells 8,700 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in United States Cellular by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in United States Cellular by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United States Cellular by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United States Cellular by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $39.38.

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

