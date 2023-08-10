Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 766,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.64.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -209.52%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

