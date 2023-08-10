Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

In related news, CEO Curtis J. Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,601.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FULT

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.