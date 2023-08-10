Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $231.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.31.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

