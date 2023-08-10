Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.38. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 275.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 252.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 67.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

