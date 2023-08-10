Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Viant Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $349.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 427,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares in the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

