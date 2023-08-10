Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Viant Technology Stock Down 4.6 %
NASDAQ:DSP opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. Viant Technology has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $349.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
