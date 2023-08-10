Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.67).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.49) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Sara Weller purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($38,849.84). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £10,492.31 ($13,408.70). Also, insider Sara Weller acquired 20,000 shares of Virgin Money UK stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 152 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £30,400 ($38,849.84). 18.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 165.30 ($2.11) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 117.25 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 486.18, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 161.58.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

