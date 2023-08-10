Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.80.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $223.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.10 and a 200-day moving average of $192.63. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.64 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $217,300,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,092,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,468,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after buying an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.