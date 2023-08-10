W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

WRB stock opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.