Walmart (WMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its Q2 guidance at $1.63-1.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.20 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of WMT opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Insider Activity at Walmart
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
