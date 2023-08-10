Walmart (WMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Walmart has set its Q2 guidance at $1.63-1.68 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.20 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WMT opened at $160.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.