Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Shares of DIS opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $159.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

