Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after buying an additional 1,923,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

Free Report

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

